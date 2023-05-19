Independent Yemi Mobolade defeats Republican Wayne Williams in Colorado Springs mayoral race | Colorado

Yemi Mobolade defeated Wayne W. Williams 57.5% to 42.5% in the overall runoff for Colorado Springs mayor.

The runoff used to be on May 16, 2023, whilst the overall used to be hung on April 4, and the submitting time limit to run handed on Jan. 23.

While maximum mayoral elections in the 100 greatest towns are nonpartisan, together with this one, maximum officeholders are affiliated with a political birthday celebration. Mobolade is an impartial, whilst Williams is a Republican. Republican-affiliated mayors have held the placement in Colorado Springs since 1979, in step with The Colorado Springs Gazette.

This 12 months’s election in Colorado Springs is one in every of two mayoral elections in the 100 maximum populous U.S. towns that has resulted in partisan alternate this 12 months. The different one – the mayoral runoff election in Jacksonville, Florida – additionally happened on Tuesday. Donna Deegan (D) defeated Daniel Davis (R) 52% to 48%.

As of May 2023, 62 mayors in the biggest 100 towns by means of inhabitants are affiliated with the Democratic Party, 26 are affiliated with the Republican Party, 3 are independents, seven establish as nonpartisan or unaffiliated, and two mayors’ affiliations are unknown.

Colorado Springs is the second-largest town in Colorado and the Thirty ninth-largest town in the U.S. by means of inhabitants.