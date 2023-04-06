Illinois quick hits: Illinois property taxes second highest; court rules against Chicago in traffic signal case; dog reportedly stolen at gun point | Illinois

Illinois property taxes second highest

A 2022 property tax analysis for 87 million U.S. single family homes shows that nearly $340 billion in property taxes were levied on single-family homes in 2022, up 3.6 percent from 2021. The ATTOM report analyzed property tax data collected from county tax assessor offices nationwide at the state, metro and county levels, along with estimated market values of single-family homes calculated using an automated valuation model. States with the highest effective property tax rates in 2022 were New Jersey at 1.79 percent and Illinois at 1.78 percent.

Court rules against Chicago in traffic signal case

A federal ruling says the city of Chicago is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act over the lack of accessible traffic signals. The Department of Justice intervened in a discrimination case filed by people with visual disabilities in 2021. The suit claims the city has recognized the need to install accessible traffic signals for walkers with visual disabilities. Plaintiffs contend that while Chicago has traffic signals with flashing “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” signs at nearly 2,800 intersections, fewer than 1% of them are accessible with audible tones and voice messages.

Dog reportedly stolen at gun point

A woman told police her dog was stolen by gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side. The 39-year-old woman told officers she was outside when an SUV drove up and three men exited the vehicle. The men displayed firearms and grabbed the woman’s dog, a gray Cane Corso. Police said the men then got back into the vehicle and drove off. The woman was not injured.