Illinois man using leaf blower allegedly shot, killed by neighbor in his own driveway

An Illinois man using a leaf blower on his assets used to be allegedly shot and killed by his own neighbor this month, changing into the most recent in a string of high-profile taking pictures sufferers purportedly focused whilst doing on a regular basis duties.

William Martys used to be discovered useless in his Antioch Township driveway round 7:35 p.m. on April 12 with a gunshot wound to his head, in line with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He used to be declared useless at a neighborhood sanatorium.

- Advertisement -

After an investigation, government on Tuesday arrested Martys’ 79-year-old neighbor, Ettore Lacchei, who they are saying allegedly approached Martys and started arguing with him. During the dispute, Lacchei allegedly shot and killed Martys, in line with police.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered,” stated Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg. “The members of the sheriff’s office are relentless when it comes to seeking justice for victims. The members of our Criminal Investigations Division have been working around the clock to bring Mr. Martys’ murderer to justice, and I am happy Mr. Martys’ family can begin the closure and healing process.”

Lacchei is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide and is being held with out bond in the county prison.

- Advertisement - Ettore Lacchei used to be arrested for taking pictures William Martys in his driveway round 7:35 p.m. on April 12 with a gunshot wound to his head. Lake County Sheriff’s Office

In a press liberate, the sheriff’s division stated that Lacchei had “various perceived grievances” with Martys.

- Advertisement -

A neighbor of each males showed that historical past to Chicago ABC station WLS, alleging that Lacchei had pulled a gun on Martys at least one time earlier than.

“No one deserves anything like that and it’s just kind of crazy to think that someone can just break like that over just a simple argument that can be fixed just talking,” stated neighbor JR McCarty.

Investigators discovered what they alleged is usually a homicide weapon close to Lacchei’s assets line, the sheriff’s place of work stated.

Martys’ daughter, Jacquelyn Martys, informed The Washington Post that the circle of relatives had no touch upon her father’s dying.

“We are trying to deal with the tremendous loss,” she stated.