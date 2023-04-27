IHG Hotels & Resorts announces Kimpton Hotel Theta opening in Fall 2023 in New York City – 2023 – News & Media – Newsroom

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, a part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxurious and way of life portfolio, introduced nowadays it’ll open a brand new boutique lodge in New York City, marking the emblem’s 2d in the marketplace. Set to open in fall 2023, Kimpton Hotel Theta will function an oasis for trade and recreational visitors in the hunt for respite in the center of town’s Theater District.

Designed to function a gateway to quintessential New York, Kimpton Hotel Theta will be offering a way of retreat in each setting. An adaptive re-reuse of an current blended-use lodge, the brand new Kimpton Hotel Theta was once at the beginning imagined by means of Morris Lapidus, the pioneer of Miami Modern Architecture. The reimagined lodge will span 15 flooring and have 364 visitor rooms, inclusive of 5 suites, together with a 1,100-sq.-foot penthouse. Guestrooms might be generously sized, specifically for New York City requirements. As is right with all Kimptons, the lodge will characteristic loved perks equivalent to morning espresso and tea, night time social hour, “Forgot It? We’ve Got it!” amenity program, 24-hour health middle, in-room yoga mats, customized-designed PUBLIC motorcycles in a position to take out for a spin, and a no-charge puppy coverage.

Aptly impressed by means of the Theta brainwaves which are most current in moments of self-mirrored image, meditation and interior focal point – the Theta title may be derived from the 8th letter of the Greek alphabet, a super tie to the lodge’s 8th Avenue location. The design-ahead lodge may also be offering a three,200-sq.-foot rooftop eating place by means of TableOne Hospitality, a seize-and-pass marketplace and low provider in the foyer and roughly 1,100-sq. toes of assembly area. The rooftop would be the crown jewel of Kimpton Hotel Theta, a culinary get away with a speakeasy edge aptly impressed by means of the Cicchetti bars of the Italian Riviera. Small plates, vibrant apertivos and impressed spritzes will fulfill lodge visitors and locals on the lookout for a breath of clean air over dinner and beverages.

Mike DeFrino, Managing Director, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, says: “We’re looking forward to bringing another Kimpton to the New York City market, and Kimpton Hotel Theta will bring an unexpected, refreshing experience to the Midtown West neighborhood. The hotel will serve as a boutique oasis designed to delight all guests who are looking to stay in the middle of it all but also have space to recharge and reset.”

Located on 48th Street and eightth Avenue on the nexus of the Theater District and Midtown West, a block off from Times Square, Kimpton Hotel Theta would be the preferrred release level for exploration, with simple get admission to to town’s transportation hubs. Guests can in finding themselves any place in Manhattan inside twenty mins, or they are able to step outdoor and walk to iconic points of interest, from Broadway to MoMA. Attracting each first-time guests finding town highlights and just about-natives returning to their 2d house, the original location represents the center of town in each sense.

Operated by means of Highgate, a number one lodge control, funding and construction corporate, Kimpton Hotel Theta will sign up for Kimpton Hotel Eventi as the emblem’s 2d lodge in New York City. A depended on operator in the hospitality business, Highgate’s numerous portfolio spans 500 homes and 87,000 rooms throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe. Kimpton Hotel Theta is the primary with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer of Highgate, says: “We’re excited to partner with Kimpton to launch this unique property in the heart of New York City’s iconic Theater District. As the newest addition to Highgate’s growing lifestyle and luxury portfolio, Hotel Theta offers an unrivaled experience for travelers and locals with its reimagined design, dynamic programming and soaring rooftop lounge.”

There are over 70 Kimptons open international and greater than 25 Kimpton motels scheduled to open in the following 3 to 5 years throughout 20 new international locations, together with Riviera Maya, Roatan, Bali and Shanghai. To be informed extra about Kimpton Hotel Theta – Times Square talk over with this link. To view and obtain pictures of the brand new lodge, click on here. (Photo Credit: Regan Wood for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.)