IHeartRadio letting go of local broadcaster Jack Harris, ends morning show

TAMPA, Fla. — IHeartRadio showed the tip of a Tampa Bay-era as they’re going to no longer be renewing the contract of long-time broadcaster Jack Harris.

Harris used to be the host of the WFLA news radio program “The Jack Harris Show.” IHeartRadio made up our minds to finish this system and prolong the “Ryan Gorman Show” to take Harris’ spot.

IHeartRadio mentioned Gorman will now fill the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. time slot on weekdays.

In a observation, IHeartRadio mentioned:

“Jack is a local broadcast legend and has been part of the fabric of the Tampa Bay community, and we wanted to celebrate all his contributions with a farewell show, which we did offer to him. While we are disappointed that Jack did not take us up on our original offer to host a formal sendoff on air, we wish him well and feel honored to have had him on air with us for so many years.”