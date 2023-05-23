IDEA Public Schools: WFAA anchor Tashara Parker principal for day







IDEA Public Schools in Tarrant County arranged the once a year “Principal for a Day” match in which the college invited a number of neighborhood leaders to be appearing principals for the day. Among the visitors who participated have been WFAA anchor and reporter Tashara Parker and the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Ms. Opal Lee. The match happened at 4 faculties in Texas – IDEA Achieve in Haltom City, IDEA Edgecliff, IDEA Rise, and IDEA Southeast in Fort Worth.

This 12 months’s theme for the development was once “Women in Leadership,” and each and every neighborhood mentor took section in more than a few roles equivalent to sharing morning bulletins, internet hosting campus walk-throughs, assembly with workforce leaders and scholar councils, and offering courses to scholars. Dr. Dionel Waters, government director of IDEA Tarrant County mentioned that the theme highlights the significance of ladies in management and serves as a reminder to the scholars that the rest is imaginable with choice and robust training.

Aside from Ms. Parker and Ms. Lee, different neighborhood leaders who visited the universities have been Dr. Angela Dampeer, affiliate VP of Human Resources at Texas Wesleyan University; Dr. Dana Fitzpatrick, director of Institutional Inclusive Programs at Tarleton State University; Dallas County pass judgement on Vonda Bailey; Leah M. King, president and CEO of United Way Tarrant County; and Anette Landeros, president and CEO of Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FWHCC).

IDEA Public School, which was once established in 2000, has expanded from a small college with 150 scholars to a community of tuition-free Okay-12 public constitution faculties around the U.S., with 143 faculties recently in Texas. In nationwide ratings, it’s been identified via The Washington Post, The U.S. Department of Education’s checklist of Blue Ribbon School, and U.S. News & World Report’s Top High Schools lists.