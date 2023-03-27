ICC CWC Qualifier Play-off 2023: Muhammad Waseem, Aayan Afzal Khan shine as UAE hand PNG a 21-run defeat

In the second one recreation of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Play-off 2023 on the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) to begin their marketing campaign on top.

Put in to bat, the UAE began strongly, with opener Waseem Muhammad scoring 96 runs off 106 deliveries, together with 5 fours and six sixes. However, the center order stumbled with Aryan Lakra, Vritiya Aravind, and Rameez Shahzad departing affordably.

Aayan Afzal Khan then took accountability and bailed his crew out of hassle with a scintillating unbeaten knock of 94 from 94 balls. Afzal’s knock, which featured 9 fours and three sixes, helped UAE achieve a decent general of 260/7 of their allocated 50 overs. For the PNG, Chad Soper used to be the standout bowler, taking 4 wickets for 43 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

In reaction, Papua New Guinea were given off to a flyer with Tony Ura (56 runs off 56 deliveries), and Kiplin Doriga (73 off 71 deliveries) including 146 runs for the outlet wicket. Despite such a out of the ordinary get started from the openers, the center order didn’t capitalise and had been bundled out for 239 in 48.3 overs, falling 21 runs in need of the objective.

For the United Arab Emirates, Karthik Meiyappan used to be the pick out of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets for 45 runs in his 8 overs. Zahoor Khan additionally chipped in with 3 wickets for 49 runs in 9.3 overs. Afzal Khan, who smashed an unbeaten 94, used to be adjudged the Player of the Match award.

