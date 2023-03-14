‘I never lost hope’: Judge exonerates Florida man who was in prison for nearly 35 years | News

MIAMI — After spending nearly 35 years at the back of bars in South Florida, Sidney Holmes will likely be a loose man.

The 57-year-old was exonerated Monday after a wrongful conviction for a 1988 armed theft in Broward County. Family participants caressed each and every different as they shed tears of pleasure in Courtroom 6870 of the judicial complicated in Fort Lauderdale following Circuit Judge Edward Merrigan’s order authorizing Holmes to be set free of prison.

- Advertisement -

He is anticipated to be launched from the county’s Main Jail inside of hours. He have been moved there from (*35*) Correctional Institution in West Miami-Dade.

“There is no evidence tying Mr. Holmes to the robbery other than a flawed identification,” stated Arielle Demby Berger, assistant state lawyer for the seventeenth Judicial Circuit. “No fingerprints, no physical evidence. Nothing but one witness ID that we, your honor, believe was a bad ID.”

If the Lauderhill man hadn’t been exonerated, he would’ve most likely spent the remainder of his existence in prison serving a 400-year sentence. He was 23 on the time of his arrest.

- Advertisement -

Tears streamed down Mary Holmes’ face as she glanced at her son in the court docket Monday. He was surprised because the pass judgement on overturned his conviction and sentence.

“I was so elated,” Mary stated. “I just kept praising God.”

She stated she plans on taking him out to consume once he’s launched, which must be later Monday, pending forms from the Florida Department of Corrections.

- Advertisement -

Despite a long time of demanding situations, the circle of relatives never lost hope, stated Nicole Mitchell, Holmes’ sister. And in that point, she never let her brother lose religion.

“It’s over,” she stated. “It’s a long, long, long time overdue. A long awaited day.”

As the circle of relatives fought for Holmes, they lost family members, together with Holmes’ father and grandparents, stated Jacqueline Dixson, a relative. But in spite of everything, his innocence got here to mild.

“God has been with this family for the 34 years,” Dixson stated. “We just thank God for allowing this opportunity to come forward.”

Fighting for Holmes’ freedom

Holmes’ exoneration comes after a 2 1/2-year investigation with the Broward State Attorney’s Office, stated Seth Miller, government director of Innocence Project of Florida, a nonprofit that is helping blameless prisoners in the state download their freedom and rebuild their lives. Holmes wrote to the group in 2019, asking them to appear into his case.

“In a lot of places, we need to fight tooth and nail just to even get to this point,” Miller stated. “It sometimes takes 5 or 10 or 15 years just to vindicate someone.”

The group took at the case on account of “indicators of actual innocence,” similar to automotive and photograph lineup misidentifications, Miller stated. Investigators additionally pushed aside Holmes’ whereabouts, even supposing they have been verified by means of a number of members of the family.

“When someone’s been in prison for three decades telling everyone ‘I’m innocent,’ ‘I’m innocent,’ — for many of these men and women, no one’s listened to them the entire time,” Miller stated.

Holmes, Miller stated, was flooded by means of feelings. Someone was in spite of everything being attentive to him — and preventing for his freedom.

“When he was brought out, he didn’t know that his conviction had been vacated already and that the state was going to drop charges.”

Faulty proof ended in Holmes’ conviction

Holmes have been accused of being the getaway motive force for two unidentified males who robbed a man and a lady outdoor a comfort retailer in unincorporated Broward, simply west of Fort Lauderdale, on June 19, 1988. He was convicted after a jury trial in April 1989, and sentenced the next month.

No one rather than Holmes was arrested or convicted for the crime.

In November 2020, he contacted the state lawyer’s Conviction Review Unit, a group tasked with figuring out believable claims of innocence on behalf of convicted defendants. After CRU made up our minds that Holmes had a believable declare of innocence, it performed a radical post-conviction reinvestigation with the assistance of the Innocence Project.

Following this collaborative evaluation of the case, the CRU made up our minds there was cheap doubt Holmes was accountable as a result of his conviction relied closely on an eyewitness that most likely misidentified him partially because of the photograph and are living lineup practices regularly utilized by legislation enforcement on the time. Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor and an Independent Review Panel additionally reached the similar conclusion.

“Prosecutors do not believe there was any intentional misconduct by witnesses or law enforcement as the identification practices and technology have vastly improved since 1988 and deputies followed the accepted standards at the time,” the state lawyer’s workplace stated in a news unencumber Monday. “The methods used would not be acceptable practices today.”

Despite the tortuous adventure to end up he was blameless, Holmes stated he never gave up.

“I never lost hope, and I knew this day would come,” Holmes stated in the observation. “I cannot wait to hug my mother in the free world for the first time in over 34 years.”