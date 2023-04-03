‘I hope that you’re going to be home soon.’ Concord brothers may have been kidnapped by father: Police

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Concord Police are inquiring for lend a hand to in finding two lacking kids who they consider had been kidnapped by their father.

They say eight-year-old Josiah Brooks and 11-year-old Aaron Toliver had been remaining noticed on Wilshire Avenue earlier than 7 a.m. Saturday night taking part in in a neighbor’s backyard. They had been residing with their grandmother, who has custody of them.





Concord Police

Queen City News’ Sydney Hiberger spoke with neighbors, circle of relatives, and pals, who all expressed how a lot they would like the men to get again home safely.

“They play out here almost all day long,” says Taylor Bodenheimer, a neighbor. “They play with the neighbor boys [on] the trampoline they have.”

Police consider they had been taken by the daddy, Aaron Tolliver, and that he’s most likely at the approach to Texas or Florida in a white automobile the place he may just be visiting circle of relatives.

“He jumped the fence,” Angela Matthews, some of the boy’s aunts mentioned, “And [Toliver] basically grabbed the boys and told them to get in the car.”

The boys’ aunt tells us they’d been residing with their grandmother since Christmas, and sooner or later, their grandma was once awarded transient custody. Matthews says the grandmother and Toliver had been meant to seem in court docket on Tuesday for an everlasting custody listening to.

“My mom is going through a lot with these boys, trying to make sure they have a stable home environment,” Matthews persisted.

Playing with the men after they had been taken was once 11-year-old Xayne Cagle, “When they started driving away, I was getting confused. Because they were driving too fast.”

Xayne had a message for his pals, “Hopefully you’re ok and I hope that you’re going to be home soon.”

Concord Police say this doesn’t meet the state’s standards for an reliable Amber Alert, however police are critically looking for the men. Anyone with information is requested to name 911 or name Concord Police at 704-920-5000. Information can be left anonymously by calling the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.