Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk: Park outside

DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of greater than 571,000 SUVs and minivans within the U.S. to park them outdoor for the reason that tow hitch harnesses can catch fire whilst they’re parked or being pushed.

The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and caution folks to park them clear of constructions till upkeep are made.

Affected Hyundai vehicles come with the 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe, the 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid and the 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz. The best Kia affected is the Carnival minivan from 2022 and 2023. All have Hyundai or Kia tow hitch harnesses that got here as unique apparatus or had been put in via sellers.

The Korean automakers say in documents posted Thursday via U.S. protection regulators that water can get right into a circuit board at the hitches and purpose a brief circuit even supposing the ignitions are off.

Hyundai has stories of 1 fire and 5 warmth injury incidents without a accidents. Kia has no stories of fires or accidents.

Dealers in the beginning will take away the fuse and tow hitch laptop module till a repair is to be had. Later they’re going to set up a brand new fuse and cord extension with an stepped forward connector that is water-resistant. Owners shall be notified beginning May 16.

Last 12 months Hyundai recalled greater than 245,000 2020 via 2022 Palisade SUVs for the same downside.

Hyundai and Kia are not the one automobile manufacturers which were suffering from recollects over fire hazards. Early remaining 12 months, Ford had to recall about 139,000 SUVs for the reason that engines of the ones automobiles may just doubtlessly catch on fire, even if the ignition was once grew to become off.

That factor was once led to via a broadcast circuit board that was once vulnerable to a brief.