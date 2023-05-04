Hunter Dickinson commits to Kansas: Ex-Michigan big, top player in transfer portal, joins Bill Self’s team

Michigan megastar heart Hunter Dickinson has dedicated to Kansas after being courted by way of a number of elite basketball systems. He turned into the top-rated transfer in the 2023 elegance after pronouncing his front into the transfer portal following All-Big Ten honors in every of his 3 seasons with the Wolverines. Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 senior, began in 89 of his 94 video games at Michigan. His determination was once eagerly awaited, with Kentucky, Villanova, Maryland, and Georgetown a few of the many colleges vying for his dedication.

CBS Sports’ David Cobb rated Dickinson because the No. 1 transfer prospect, and mentioned he has the power to turn out to be any program he chooses to play for subsequent season. Dickinson is referred to as some of the very best giant males in school basketball—he measures 7-foot-1 and has a powerful construct that allows him to dominate in the post, give protection to the rim, and rebound. During the 2022-23 season, he even confirmed a knack for hitting 3-pointers whilst incomes All-Big Ten honors for the 3rd consecutive yr.

“The Maryland native is a fiery competitor and proven veteran who has the ability to change the trajectory of whatever program he chooses to play for during the 2023-24 season,” writes Cobb.

Kansas controlled to land an early talk over with from Dickinson after he entered the transfer portal and it kind of feels to have paid off. He mentioned that “Kansas was really cool,” including, “just going there and to Kentucky, it’s just so different than being at Michigan. At Michigan, obviously, everything is focused around football. But walking by the facilities and stuff there, just how much basketball is so dominant there. And it was really just cool to see the facilities, the dorms. Then talking with coach Self for a while and meeting the staff and two of the players, it was really cool. And then going to [Allen Fieldhouse], the Fieldhouse was crazy. It just looks like it’s going to be loud as hell there.”

Dickinson is a graduate transfer and has no longer exhausted his loose one-time transfer eligibility, so he’ll be eligible instantly for the approaching season with Kansas. Adding Dickinson to the Jayhawks will probably be a big spice up for Coach Self’s team, particularly if they’re appearing small-ball lineups like final season. Dickinson’s sturdy post play and superb 3-point capturing will make him a Day 1 starter and a standout player for the Jayhawks. Dickinson to start with signed with Michigan out of highschool in 2020 and averaged 17.2 issues and eight.4 rebounds in step with sport whilst incomes career-highs in mins, rebounds, and blocks in step with sport final season.