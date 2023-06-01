Hunt County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on missing teen | Local News

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in Greenville, Texas is interesting for information in regards to the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old, Marissa Jayne Loya. According to a missing individuals flier launched via the dept on the day, the closing time Loya made touch along with her circle of relatives was once on May 22, 2023, by way of a textual content message.

Loya went missing from the North Farm-to-Market (FM) 36 space, which is situated close to Greenville, Texas. She is described as being 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 kilos, having brown eyes, and black hair with piercings on every facet of her nostril. Loya has a center tattoo on her chest and several other tattoos on her fingers.

- Advertisement -

If you realize anything else about Loya’s whereabouts, please touch the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 453-6800. Anonymous tipsters too can get involved with the Hunt County Crime Stoppers at (903) 457-2929, huntcountycrimestoppers.net, or the P3Tips.com cell app.