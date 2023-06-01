Hungama, in association with Bhamla Foundation, joins hands with Shaan, Shiamak Davar, Swanand Kirkire to spread awareness about plastic pollution via the anthem ‘Tik Tik PLASTIC 2.0’ : Bollywood News

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt LtdIn honour of World Environment Day 2023The Bhamla FoundationHungama Digital Media Godrej Industries have come in combination to curate a world musical anthem with a robust message in opposition to plastic pollution. Titled ‘Tik Tik PLASTIC 2.0,’ this anthem serves as a rallying name to battle plastic pollution in finding sustainable answers. It consists via the proficient Shaanwith lyrics penned via SwanKirkere introduced to existence thru fascinating choreography via Shiamak Davar.

Hungamain association with Bhamla Foundationjoins hands with ShaanShiamak DavarSwanKirkire to spread awareness about plastic pollution via the anthem ‘Tik Tik PLASTIC 2.0’

This impactful initiative has garnered vital strengthen from Godrej Industries is a collaboration with esteemed organizationsincluding the Ministry of EnvironmentForest Climate Change (Government of India)G20 India Presidencythe United Nations Environment Programmethe Ministry of Forest Ministry of Environment (Maharashtra). This collective effort indicates the significance urgency of addressing plastic pollution on a world scale. The initiative may be supported via manufacturers like Godrej Magic Godrej L’Affaire.

The anthem includes a line-up of trade powerhouses influential artists who’ve devoted their abilities to this motive. The famend Vidya Balanlegendary Gulzar SahabAlia BhattAyushmann KhurranaShaimak DavarJannat ZubairGuneet MongaShaanRicky KejArmaan MalikNeeti MohanRaveena TandonStebin BenSonu NigamFaisuall unite in this anthem.

In combinationHungama Digital MediaThe Bhamla FoundationGodrej Industriesother collaborators intention to ignite a world motion carry awareness about the urgent factor of plastic pollution. By leveraging the energy of tune the affect of famend actorschangemakersthey aspire to encourage folks communities international to act in protective the environment for long run generations.

Neeraj RoyFounder & MDof Hungama Digital Media stated“We believe it is time to take decisive action through awareness collaboration to bring about a transformative change when it comes to plastic usage. We at Hungamaare glad to continue our long-standing association with The Bhamla Foundation support the United Nations’ initiative to beat plastic pollution. Along with The Bhamla Foundationwe will march forward in our quest to spread the word distribute this anthem with a compelling message across our digital distribution network.”

Speaking about the initiativeAsif BhamlaPresident ofBhamla Foundationsaid“It has been 14 years since we have been proudly celebrating World Environment Day. Through ‘Tik Tik PLASTIC 2.0,’ our mission is to educate the masses about the rampant plastic pollution plaguing our planet. This new anthem serves as a powerful tool to protect our beloved Mother Nature from the perils of hazardous plastic waste. We would like to thank Hungama our Bollywood fraternity for supporting us with this initiative.”

Composer Singer Shaan stated“World Environment Day is a reminder that each of us holds the power to shape the future of our planet. It is our collective responsibility to take action make a sustainable difference. I am glad that through the power of music we can support a cause of such great calibre. I am excited to bring forth to the audience a song like ‘Tik Tik PLASTIC 2.0,’ that purely aims at raising awareness on the need to protect our environment.”

Lyricist SwanKirkire stated“Plastic pollution poses a grave threat to our planetthrough the anthem Tik Tik PLASTIC 2.0we aim to amplify the message far wide. It’s imperative to take action now to secure a healthy thriving ecosystem for future generations. Let the rhythm of this initiative inspire us to come together create a lasting impactforging a path towards a plastic-free world.”

World Environment Day 2023 marks a pivotal second in this campaignthe free up of the “Tik Tik PLASTIC 2.0” anthem will function an impressive reminder of the collective accountability all of us undergo in tackling plastic pollution. Through thiswe try to make an enduring have an effect on on our planet foster a sustainable long run for all.

The composition might be showcased on Hungama throughout Hungama’s associates spouse platforms.

