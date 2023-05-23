Huge furniture shipping hub for Home Zone lands in Midlothian

Home Zone Furniture, a flourishing furniture store, has introduced plans to ascertain a brand new distribution middle in Midlothian, southwest of Dallas. The corporate has just about 20 retail outlets positioned in the Dallas-Fort Worth space, in addition to different Texas markets, together with its latest location in Allen.

Currently, the corporate operates out of an place of work and warehouse in Grand Prairie. However, making plans paperwork filed with the state ascertain that the corporate is ready to start out building of a greater than 740,000-square-foot distribution constructing on Highway 287 in Midlothian, with a virtually $44 million finances. The challenge is because of open in summer time 2024.

The challenge architect is Pross Design Group Inc. founded in Dallas.

Home Zone Furniture isn’t the one corporate taking a look to speculate in Midlothian, as the town continues to draw extra companies and builders. Logistics Property Co., founded in Chicago, has not too long ago filed plans for a virtually 800,000-square-foot warehouse, whilst Hillwood, a Dallas-based developer, is making plans a four-building challenge in the world. Furthermore, Midlothian is experiencing a expansion in residential assets, with a building of a 2,000-home group simply starting.