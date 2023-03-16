Hrithik Roshan’s co-star from Jodhaa Akbar Aman Dhaliwal stabbed in the US

In a stunning incidentPunjabi Bollywood actor Aman Dhaliwal were given stabbed when he was once understanding in a gymnasium in the US. A video is doing the rounds on social media it is rather surprising. The actor has were given a couple of accidents on his torso. It turns out he’s now in a health facility is slowly recuperating from the assault. The incident came about round 9.20 at the Planet Fitness gymnasium positioned at 3685 GrOaks in the US.

In the video we will be able to see the individual preserving Aman Dhaliwal at knifepoint. He asks other folks for some water. He says”Please respect us. Give me waterI need water”. The guy who is obviously risky is time and again inquiring for water. He shouts that folks wish to profit from him. Aman Dhaliwal when he were given a possibility attempted to knock the accused down. Some folks in the gymnasium additionally lend a hand him. The entire incident may be very frightening to observe.

Aman Dhaliwal is a recognized title in the Punjabi movie business. He has completed tasks like Ik Kudi Punjab DiAjj De Ranjhe others. His giant undertaking in Bollywood was once Jodhaa Akbar which had Hrithik Roshan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He was once additionally in the movieBig Brother. In the pasthe has completed TV presentations like Ishq Ka Rang SafedPorus Vighnaharta Ganesh. From a style he constructed his occupation in the leisure business.

Aman Dhaliwal is from MansaPunjab. He is the son of Mithu Singh Kahneke Gurtej Kaur Dhaliwal.

