How young, local artists learn from professionals at the Straz Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A bunch of local youngsters just lately gained the alternative to learn a Spanish dance referred to as Flamenco.

Their teacher is a part of a Flamenco dance staff right here from Spain to accomplish at the Starz Center Friday night time.

“We obviously don’t really use Flamenco. It’s not a part of our Cuban culture, but it definitely has influences because, obviously, Spain colonized Cuba many, many years ago,” stated Angelica Reyes, one in all the scholars in the Flamenco grasp magnificence.

As a ballet dancer, studying the best way to dance Flamenco from a qualified was once a chance she could not surrender.

“It [Flamenco] originates from the south of Spain and because of the mix of so many cultures there over a number of centuries, you have this very mixed art form of Flamenco that comes out of Gypsy culture, Jewish culture, the Moors,” stated the instructors of the magnificence.

As the greatest acting arts heart in the southeast, attracting world-renowned performers, the Straz Center makes some extent to glue performers with local, younger artists.

“So, one thing that we are very committed to is making sure that any time we have the opportunity to, that we take advantage of all of these touring artists and shows that come through our doors and make the opportunity available for our students to learn directly from these artists,” stated Alice Santana, vice chairman of schooling and group engagement at the Straz Center.

During the pandemic, the Straz Center needed to prevent those grasp categories, however for younger scholars like Hope, those alternatives to learn from the perfect assist to construct self belief.

“In other aspects of my life, things that I’m not doing on a stage, like, a class project where I’m just speaking in front of someone, isn’t as scary when you’ve done this art form that you hadn’t heard of three weeks ago and now you’re performing it,” stated Hope.

If you’ll love to learn extra about the categories and systems the Straz Center provides, CLICK HERE.