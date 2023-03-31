How to watch WrestleMania 39 this weekend

Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald by way of Getty Images - Advertisement -



The WWE WrestleMania two-day wrestling match is very expected this 12 months, with a lineup that may solely be described as a dream. The wrestling showdown will happen this weekend in California, which is why the WWE is dubbing it “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.” If you do not need to leave out this essential pro-wrestling streaming match, there may be just one approach to watch: Peacock Premium.

Watch WWE WrestleMania 39 on Peacock, beginning at $5 a month

Start time for WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania is one in every of maximum expected occasions at the WWE roster. The two-night match will air on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET and proceed with the principle occasions at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2. Once a different PPV-only match, you’ll be able to now movement it with a Peacock Premium subscription.

Match Lineups for 2023 WrestleMania

Professional wrestler legend The Miz might be webhosting each nights of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. The complete lineup is beneath.

Night 1

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Men’s Showcase: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women’s Showcase: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Bazler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

How to watch ‘WrestleMania’ survive Peacock

WrestleMania is regarded as some of the 5 giant WWE occasions that happen yearly, together with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Money within the Bank. It’s at all times held between mid-March and mid-April and is essentially the most financially a hit and the longest-running skilled wrestling match in historical past. It’s no longer to be overlooked.

For solely $4.99 a month, you get get right of entry to to all are living occasions previous and provide, on-demand programming, each episode of Raw and Smackdown with complete episodes 30 days later, each episode of NXT with complete episodes to be had day after today, wrestling documentaries and extra.

Stream are living WWE wrestling occasions at Peacock Premium, beginning at $5 a month

Watch much more WWE on Sling TV



With Sling TV, you will not have to look forward to episodes of Raw or Smackdown to come to Peacock. You can watch them are living, as they are airing, together with your different favourite leisure methods. Currently, Sling TV is providing a deal to get $20 off your first month while you join Sling Blue. Your first month might be $20 a month after which $40 a month after that, with out the will for a cable subscription. There’s no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions come with 50 hours of DVR garage.

And psst: Sling TV has are living AEW occasions, too, in case you’ll be able to’t get sufficient skilled wrestling content material.

Watch ‘WWE Smackdown’ and ‘WWE Raw’ survive Sling TV, $20 on your first month

