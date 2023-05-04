How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NBA game

Who’s Playing

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely be enjoying towards the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia (54-28), Boston (57-25)

Current Series Standings: Philadelphia leads the sequence 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will face off towards the Boston Celtics within the Eastern Conference playoffs at TD Garden. The 76ers have gained their remaining seven video games and are entering the fit as a sizzling workforce.

In their remaining game towards the Celtics, the 76ers gained 119-115. They had been in a position to win thank you to James Harden, who scored 45 issues and 6 assists. However, the workforce struggled with teamwork, as they just controlled 17 assists. The 76ers at the moment are on best within the sequence with a 1-0 lead over the Celtics.

Check again on CBS Sports after the game to see if the 76ers can prolong their lead or if the Celtics could make up some flooring.

Odds

Boston are a large 9.5-point favourite towards Philadelphia, in accordance to the newest NBA odds.

The over/beneath is ready at 216.5 issues.

