How to Edit WhatsApp Text Messages on iOS and Android

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the facility to edit despatched messages on Android and iOS. The Meta-owned messaging provider started beta checking out the characteristic its cellular apps and WhatsApp Web previous in May, and just lately introduced that the characteristic is now rolling out to customers on iOS and Android. The new characteristic works in a similar way to messages despatched by way of Apple’s Messages app, and customers can have a brief window all through which despatched messages may also be edited on WhatsApp.

A textual content message despatched on WhatsApp may also be edited as time and again as you need, however the provider has set a 15-minute point in time. You can most effective edit messages despatched out of your account inside the point in time, and your recipients will want to be operating a contemporary model of WhatsApp. Editing messages from WhatsApp Web and the desktop apps are these days no longer supported on the strong variations of those apps.

In order to use the brand new edit messages characteristic for WhatsApp, you will have to replace to the newest model from the App Store and the Google Play retailer. If you’re a energy consumer, you’ll be able to additionally obtain the newest APK report and sideload it on your Android telephone.

How to edit WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS Press and grasp to make a choice the message you would like to edit. Select Edit from the message context menu (iOS) or the three-dot menu on the best proper nook of the display screen (Android). Enter your new message within the textual content box. Tap the fairway test mark button subsequent to the textual content field to save your edited message.

