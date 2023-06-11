How the Head of Inside Broadway Spends His Sundays

FIRM RULE We have a kind of gang of buddies who meet for dinner on Sunday evenings at the Westway Diner in Hell’s Kitchen. It provides us a chance to interchange what we’ve been doing this week, in particular about the international of the arts. We have so much of sturdy and engaging reviews, and I at all times inspire everyone to appreciate other folks’s reviews. For example, we often speak about who carried out at the opera or what they noticed this week. We don’t speak about politics. That’s a company rule. No politics.

TRAVEL RESEARCH After dinner, it’s unfastened time, and what I find irresistible to do in most cases is to devise initiatives and actions and particularly go back and forth I’m going to be doing in the coming months. Because I’m now not a seashore individual, I virtually at all times plan go back and forth round primary cosmopolitan towns. I will be able to determine what theater I would possibly like to peer and analysis key folks I would possibly like to fulfill in the native arts group.

LATE-NIGHT STACK I’m a night individual. I will be able to keep up overdue, till 1 a.m. or every so often later. It provides me a while for private studying. I’m a really perfect fan of the New York Public Library, which I think is one of the nice privileges of residing in New York. I at all times have a stack of books that I’ve gotten from the library. I want biographies and historical past. One of the great issues about the library is you’ll be able to borrow a guide, and if you happen to don’t love it you’ll be able to ship it proper again.

