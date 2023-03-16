Friday, March 17, 2023
type here...
Georgia

How the Average Wage for Interns in Georgia Compares to Other States | Georgia

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
How the Average Wage for Interns in Georgia Compares to Other States | Georgia


A majority of employers finally end up providing full-time jobs to their interns, in accordance to a survey through the National Association of Colleges and Employers. In truth, about 70% of interns land a task with their employer after their internship is over. Major corporations, together with General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs, IBM, NBCUniversal, and all of the Big Four accounting companies, are identified to rent a big share in their group of workers immediately from their pool of interns.

Depending on the goal trade, an internship generally is a an important step in touchdown a task, particularly for the ones contemporary out of school. However, the monetary viability of interning generally is a gamble, as internships generally tend to range wildly in their pay charges – with many providing little to no repayment. (Here are the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.)

- Advertisement -

According to profession seek website online Zippia, the moderate hourly salary for interns in Georgia stands at $16.71, the twentieth perfect amongst the 50 states.

Meanwhile, a up to date file from on-line lender CashNetUSA discovered that 15.0% of all internships in Georgia have been unpaid as of August 2022, the twelfth biggest percentage of all states.

Click here to see a full list of the states where interns can make the most money.

- Advertisement -

To resolve those ratings, CashNetUSA reviewed internship wage knowledge from greater than 100 U.S. industries. Average hourly pay for paid internships in every state used to be sourced from Zippia.

 

Rank State Avg. hourly intern pay ($) Unpaid internships as a percentage of overall (%)
1 Washington 20.92 11.93
2 California 20.78 25.79
3 Connecticut 20.39 13.75
4 Nevada 18.89 4.95
5 Oregon 18.88 26.91
6 New York 18.38 27.03
7 Delaware 18.31 33.54
8 Massachusetts 18.15 15.88
9 West Virginia 17.82 7.58
10 Vermont 17.75 8.33
11 North Dakota 17.65 5.97
12 Hawaii 17.46 12.05
13 Wisconsin 17.12 5.56
14 New Hampshire 17.09 9.18
15 Maryland 16.91 7.78
16 Minnesota 16.88 5.00
17 Colorado 16.86 4.73
18 Alaska 16.80 9.84
19 Pennsylvania 16.75 15.65
20 Georgia 16.71 15.01
21 Arizona 16.68 10.04
22 New Jersey 16.42 25.69
23 Montana 16.40 6.67
24 Michigan 16.36 11.18
25 Illinois 15.99 17.57
26 Idaho 15.99 6.25
27 Virginia 15.98 10.88
28 Rhode Island 15.85 13.79
29 Ohio 15.78 5.00
30 Maine 15.75 10.00
31 Texas 15.32 9.44
32 South Dakota 15.21 7.58
33 Utah 15.09 7.64
34 Mississippi 15.01 7.77
35 Florida 14.75 17.94
36 Missouri 14.69 10.00
37 North Carolina 14.68 17.53
38 Kentucky 14.63 6.92
39 Nebraska 14.61 4.24
40 Indiana 14.46 14.89
41 Tennessee 14.26 8.33
42 Iowa 14.00 6.10
43 Oklahoma 13.90 11.11
44 Arkansas 13.79 5.71
45 Kansas 13.51 4.20
46 South Carolina 12.44 7.64
47 Alabama 12.39 7.76
48 Louisiana 12.12 9.92
49 New Mexico 12.03 26.67
50 Wyoming 11.92 9.09

 

- Advertisement -


This article First gave the impression in the center square

Previous article
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says AI will reshape society, acknowledges risks: ‘A little bit scared of this’
Next article
Photos of March severe storms in Dallas-Fort Worth

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks