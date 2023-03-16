How the Average Wage for Interns in Georgia Compares to Other States | Georgia

A majority of employers finally end up providing full-time jobs to their interns, in accordance to a survey through the National Association of Colleges and Employers. In truth, about 70% of interns land a task with their employer after their internship is over. Major corporations, together with General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs, IBM, NBCUniversal, and all of the Big Four accounting companies, are identified to rent a big share in their group of workers immediately from their pool of interns.

Depending on the goal trade, an internship generally is a an important step in touchdown a task, particularly for the ones contemporary out of school. However, the monetary viability of interning generally is a gamble, as internships generally tend to range wildly in their pay charges – with many providing little to no repayment. (Here are the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.)

According to profession seek website online Zippia, the moderate hourly salary for interns in Georgia stands at $16.71, the twentieth perfect amongst the 50 states.

Meanwhile, a up to date file from on-line lender CashNetUSA discovered that 15.0% of all internships in Georgia have been unpaid as of August 2022, the twelfth biggest percentage of all states.

To resolve those ratings, CashNetUSA reviewed internship wage knowledge from greater than 100 U.S. industries. Average hourly pay for paid internships in every state used to be sourced from Zippia.