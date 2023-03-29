How one retired executive helped change a wounded Ukrainian soldier’s life

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - Ukrainian soldier arrives in New York for surgical operation on legs wounded in battle

- Advertisement -

Ukrainian soldier arrives in New York for surgical operation on legs wounded in battle 02:01

Retired businessman Gary Wasserson had by no means labored within the nonprofit global, however these days he calls himself a humanitarian.

The 67-year-old former telecommunications trade executive from Philadelphia is in the course of a full-fledged 2d act that started in 2022 after Russia introduced an all-out assault on Ukraine. When Wasserson’s spouse made him conscious they’d kin in Ukraine, he did not leave out a beat. In March 2022, he flew to Poland, the place he assembled a community to lend a hand extract his kin and different Ukrainians from their war-torn house nation, in true grassroots style.



He has since depended on what he calls a “team of angels,” made up of execs and volunteers to extract loads extra Ukrainians. His efforts have additionally expanded past bringing kin and strangers to protection to serving to wounded Ukrainians obtain prosthetics and extra.

In Ukraine, via a videographer buddy of his daughter’s documenting the battle, he used to be additionally hooked up to Vladyslav Orlov, a particular operations Ukrainian soldier who in October were significantly injured by way of a Russian explosive software.

“My experience was a very bad experience. I was blown up by Russians — something blew up in my car,” Orlov, 27, informed CBS News. “I was stuck in the car and my teammates helped me out. I lost a little piece of my left foot and both of my legs were broken,” he defined.

Ukrainian solider Vladyslav Orlov, who used to be badly injured by way of a Russian explosive software in 2022, is receiving remedy for his wounds on the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. CBS New York



Orlov gained quick care at the entrance traces and at two other hospitals in Ukraine that he credit with saving his life. But it temporarily changed into transparent that he will require intensive surgical and reconstructive paintings, plus pores and skin grafts, to ultimately regain complete use of his limbs. That’s when Wasserson stepped in.

Finding a health center

Wasserson known as the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, ranked as the highest orthopedic health center within the U.S. and a chief in trauma care, the place his spouse had up to now gone through again surgical operation. He requested if it could tackle Orlov’s case.

“They didn’t even say, ‘Let me see.’ They said, ‘Absolutely, if his case is something we can treat, we want him here as soon as possible,'” Wasserson informed CBS MoneyWatch.

“People ultimately make the difference, and if you know how to network properly you can get almost anything done in the world,”stated Gary Wasserson, 67, who has helped citizens of Ukraine to escape the war-torn nation. Courtesy of Gary Wasserson



A staff of surgeons at HSS, together with orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. Duretti Fufa, reviewed Orlov’s x-rays and different clinical data remotely to judge the scope of his complicated bone and cushy tissue accidents in addition to open pores and skin wounds.

“They reached out to me given the soft tissue injuries, and I agreed we’d be able to help in this case,” Dr. Fufa informed CBS MoneyWatch.

She emphasised that the preliminary care Orlov gained in Ukraine, together with surgical procedures to the tibia and fibula bones in either one of his legs, used to be vital to saving his life and limbs. “He had limb-saving surgeries in Ukraine, and had he not had surgery by their skilled surgeons there, he would not have been able to keep legs.”

Orlov’s female friend, Ashley Matkowsky, an American documentary filmmaker whom he met in Ukraine right through the battle, used to be additionally instrumental in serving to make certain that he were given the vital care.

Vladyslav Orlov and Ashley Matkowsky are pictured in combination in New York City. Photo equipped



“She compiled his records from physicians who treated him at both a government and private hospital, and we liaised with her,” Dr. Fufa stated.

Wasserson additionally reached out to a United Airlines board member, who organized for the airline to hide the price of Orlov’s flights to the U.S.

Funding 100% of the care

At HSS, Orlov has already gone through a selection of procedures, from which he’s lately therapeutic. In Ukraine, it used to be unclear if he’d be capable of stay his legs. Today, due to HSS, it seems an increasing number of like they are going to one day be absolutely purposeful once more, in line with Fufa. He is lately getting better from his surgical procedures; his clinical staff is tracking him and can evaluation his situation as soon as his bones heal.

HSS is protecting the price of all of Orlov’s hospital treatment, whilst Wasserson is sponsoring him underneath the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Uniting for Ukraine program. It lets in Ukrainians to come back to the U.S. for 2 years, equipped that they’ve a supporter within the states to assert monetary duty for them.

“I have agreed to take full responsibility for any financial issues related to his housing, health care, all of that,” Wasserson stated of Orlov, who lately is living in an HSS-owned dwelling unit in New York City.



Ukrainian orphanage adjustments operations to take care of inflow of youngsters since battle broke out 04:13

His hospital treatment and housing bills are being paid for via HSS’s charity care program, in line with Laura Robbins, head of world partnerships for the health center.

“When these cases come to us, we evaluate them make a determination as to whether we can treat them,” she informed CBS MoneyWatch. “And we commit to funding 100% of their care.”

“A key part of why people will seek out HSS is because of the clinical expertise to do the things they did with Orlov, which is take a shot at trying to save his legs,” Robbins stated. “We’re known in the trauma world for really having the expertise and experience to say, ‘Wait a minute, maybe we can save this gentleman’s legs, which is what they’re trying to do.'”

“You can get almost anything done”

As Orlov recovers, Wasserson’s efforts to lend a hand Ukrainians get away the battle proceed. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, just lately venerated Wasserson on the U.S. House of Representatives.

“He has helped build an entire support network coming to the aid of Ukrainians in need, assisting in the successful extractions of thousands of Ukrainians to safe havens in Poland, Slovakia, Moldova and across Western Europe,” she stated.

Wasserson stated he is running extra now as a retiree than when he used to be hired.

“I am busier now than when I was working full-time because then, it wasn’t lives — it was profits and losses, it was balance sheets. This is a whole different ball game,” he stated. “In business, the urgency is always there to get the best results for your shareholders. But this is a stakeholder issue that is unparalleled to anything I have ever done in my life.”

Ultimately, he chocks up his skill to make a distinction to the community he is been development over the last one year.

“It’s like any other business. People ultimately make the difference, and if you know how to network properly you can get almost anything done in the world,” Wasserson stated. “You need a lot of common sense. If you don’t have the ability to understand what buttons to push to make things happen, you’re going to go in circles.”