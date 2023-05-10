How much did Luca Brecel win for his victory at the World Snooker Championship?

- Advertisement -

Luca Brecel received this 12 months’s World Snooker Championship after defeating Mark Selby in the ultimate and would pocket a large payday.

Brecel, who defeated protecting champion Ronnie O’Sullivan on the option to the ultimate, fired 4 centuries to type a 15-10 lead heading into the night time consultation in opposition to Selby.

Selby then received 5 in a row to tug the ultimate again to 16-15, however Brecel held his nerve and clinched victory in taste with a century.

Speaking to the BBC after his win, Brecel stated: ‘It’s superb. [Selby is] the worst opponent to have in the ultimate.

Luca Brecel beat Mark Selby in the ultimate of the World Snooker Championship

He made historical past via changing into the first winner from mainland Europe at the tournament

Despite the loss Mark Selby (left) has had a super match additionally making historical past to attain the first 147 in the World Snooker Championship ultimate

‘He simply helps to keep coming again, he is one of these fighter and at 16-15, I did not fancy successful at all to be truthful.

‘I used to be lacking balls via a mile. I do not know the way I did it. Once I were given to 17, I fancied if I were given an opportunity to transparent up, which I did and it is a nice feeling.’

This 12 months, there used to be a complete prize fund of £2,395,000million ($2.938m).

Following his victory at the Crucible, Brecel pocketed £500,000 ($622,000).

Despite dropping the ultimate, Selby would take house a beneficiant payday of £200,000.

After failing to succeed in the ultimate, each Mark Allen and Si Jiahui each and every won £100,000.

The breakdown of prize cash is as adopted:

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

There may be a £40,000 bonus up for grabs for a most 147 destroy and every other £15,000 for the easiest destroy in the match.

This 12 months’s bonus is about to be break up between Kyren Wilson and Mark Selby.

Wilson’s most 147 destroy got here all the way through his first-round fit in opposition to Ryan Day, whilst Selby’s most got here in the ultimate.

In doing so, Selby’s 147 used to be the first in a global championship ultimate, which got here all the way through body 16 of his showdown with Brecel.