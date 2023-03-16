How many perfect NCAA brackets remain

In 2022 and 2021, it took simply 28 video games for there to be not more perfect brackets.

WASHINGTON — Well, that did not take lengthy.

- Advertisement - Just 3 video games in to the first-round of the lads’s faculty basketball event, best 6.66% of March Madness brackets remain perfect, according to the NCAA’s website.

No. 8 Maryland’s win towards No. 9 WVU burnt up about part the preliminary box, but it surely was once No. 13 Furman’s dissatisfied victory over No. 4 Virginia that led to absolute chaos amongst thousands and thousands of brackets, in step with NCAA monitoring throughout “all of the major online games.” The dropped the collection of perfect brackets to just 10.67% after two video games, then No. 7 Missouri beating No. 10 Utah State knocked out 4% extra.

For the previous two years, it took simply 28 contests in March Madness for perfection to be eradicated.

- Advertisement - It’s believed that the nearest any person has gotten to a perfect bracket came about simply 3 years in the past.

During the 2019 event, an Ohio guy appropriately guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 proper alternatives was once ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in additional time of the second one sport within the Sweet 16.

RELATED: How a lot do referees receives a commission all the way through March Madness?

- Advertisement - The NCAA monitoring is in accordance with thousands and thousands of brackets posted on-line to the NCAA Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Yahoo and CBS. That does now not come with offline place of work swimming pools or some other platforms working their very own bracket problem video games.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😨 FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

What are the chances of a perfect bracket?

According to NCAA.com, in the event you had been to easily bet or turn a coin for each and every matchup, the chances of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.