How Houston is fighting sex work along Bissonnet Street

Houston police have as soon as once more applied side road closures in a space infamous for prostitution in an try to crack down on sex employees. The area, known as “The Track,” has observed greater enforcement efforts from government.

One sex employee, identified best as “Mozzie,” spoke to KHOU111 News, sharing her issues for her protection and that of her kid. She said that what she does is unhealthy however indicated that the ones running within the house aren’t dangerous other people. “One of my friends just got killed a few days ago,” she stated, “so when I see stuff like that, we don’t have to do anything to people to be treated as such, just because of what we do.”

According to Mozzie, Houston police have greater enforcement efforts on The Track lately, reducing off some aspect streets along Bissonnet Street. Bimbola Oguajinmi, who owns the Finger Licking eating place off Bissonnet, stated the impact of the enforcement efforts has been important. The operation, which Houston town councilmember Edward Pollard helped deliver to his district, will proceed indefinitely, for now.

Christina Hsu, one of the most house owners of an place of work construction off of Bissonnet, stated, “The problem is not just prostitutes alone. It’s the buyers.” Hsu indicated that the barricades had minimize out the call for aspect of the equation. “That will tell the buyers that the street is closed. They don’t need to come here,” she stated.

Houston cops will proceed to watch the barricaded streets in a single day till morning. Matt Dougherty, a journalist protecting the tale, can also be adopted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.