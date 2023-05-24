How Five Former Mets Players Ended Up Managing in Japan

Yoshii used to be 32 on the time and mentioned he had now not but thought to be a long term in training or managing. The openness that he skilled from Valentine, alternatively, has stayed with him for 25 years.

In 2000, the Mets signed Shinjo, an outfielder, making him Major League Baseball’s moment place participant from Japan — the deal used to be finalized not up to two weeks after Seattle signed Ichiro Suzuki. Shinjo credit an not going a part of his Mets revel in with influencing him in his moment season as supervisor of the Fighters.

He spent a part of 2003 toiling at Norfolk, then the Mets’ Class AAA associate. He discovered the stipulations some distance harsher than the minor leagues of Japan, the place groups are extra like a junior varsity squad based totally in the similar town as the highest membership.

Shingo Takatsu made 9 appearances for the Mets in 2005. He is now supervisor of the Yakult Swallows. Credit… John Dunn for The New York Times

“For lunch we smeared peanut butter and jelly over two pieces of bread and called that a meal,” he mentioned in Japanese. “For showering, we got these ragged towels that barely dried us. It made me realize that the guys who actually make it to the big leagues must have such a will to fight by surviving that environment to emerge from it after so long.”

When he discovered that Gosuke Katoh, a participant who had fought his approach via 9 seasons in such stipulations, used to be to be had, Shinjo instructed the Fighters to signal him. He concept that Katoh’s starvation can be a nice motivator for his younger, growing staff.

Katoh used to be born in Japan however raised in the United States, and he used to be drafted by way of the Yankees in the second one spherical in 2013. After signing with Toronto as a minor league unfastened agent in 2022, he after all made it to the majors, showing in 8 video games for the Blue Jays. But he used to be therefore waived and signed with, after all, the Mets, spending the rest of the season with Class AAA Syracuse earlier than becoming a member of the Fighters over the low season.