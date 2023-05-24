How Five Former Mets Players Ended Up Managing in Japan

When Kodai Senga delivered a 99-mile-per-hour fastball to Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins on April 2, he changed into the 14th Japanese participant to look in a sport for the Mets, probably the most of any staff in the foremost leagues. The Seattle Mariners are subsequent with 11.
It is a connection fostered through the years, with enthusiastic make stronger from Bobby Valentine, the previous Mets supervisor, who has led groups in each the United States and Japan. And the pipeline, it sounds as if, is going each tactics: This season, 5 of the 12 managers in Nippon Professional Baseball spent a minimum of a part of their taking part in careers with the Mets.
The rookie managers Masato Yoshii of the Chiba Lotte Marines and Kazuo Matsui of the Seibu Lions, along side Tsuyoshi Shinjo, the second-year supervisor of the Nippon-Ham Fighters, all made their main league debuts with the Mets. Shingo Takatsu of the Yakult Swallows and Kazuhisa Ishii of the Rakuten Golden Eagles performed in Queens after beginning in different places.
The distinctive nature of the Mets connection isn’t misplaced on Yoshii.
“Each of us played for the Mets,” he mentioned lately in Japanese when requested to call the N.P.B. managers with main league taking part in revel in. “That’s really interesting. I wonder if it’s coincidental or something more?”
Yoshii’s tenure with the Mets got here first, with him leaping instantly to the majors in 1998 after a powerful season pitching for the Swallows. Some of the Mets’ Japanese gamers had brief stints, like Takatsu, a right-handed reliever who made handiest 9 appearances for the staff in 2005. Others had extra really extensive runs, like Matsui, who had 949 plate appearances for the staff from 2004 to 2006.
The 5 males performed for 3 other managers — Valentine, Art Howe and Willie Randolph — and have been overseen by way of 3 common managers — Steve Phillips, Jim Duquette and Omar Minaya.
The loss of organizational continuity makes it exhausting to pin down the precise root of the relationship, however Yoshii has a principle on why N.P.B. would glance to managers who’ve revel in in the U.S. main leagues.
“Japan tends to follow the trends started in America,” he mentioned. “Data has become a big part of strategy in Japan and training has evolved. Teams believing in endless, boot-camp-like drills are far fewer and spring training workouts have become shorter and more efficient. As our approach becomes more American, front offices place a value on experience in the U.S. major leagues.”
The management taste Yoshii craves used to be obtrusive from the primary day of spring coaching as he roamed Lotte’s advanced, going from station to station to watch his gamers. As he made his rounds during the bullpen, the Marines’ phenom of a beginning pitcher, Roki Sasaki, used to be throwing. Yoshii unobtrusively requested a couple of questions and moved on. During his day-to-day media briefing, Yoshii used to be peppered with questions on what recommendation he gave Sasaki, a sensational right-hander who pitched an ideal sport closing season and really just about used to be best once more in his subsequent get started.
“I didn’t give him any advice,” mentioned Yoshii, who had 121 profession wins between Japan and the United States. “He doesn’t need me messing with his mechanics because he understands them far better than I do. I merely wanted to make sure he was comfortable and had everything he needs to do the work he feels is necessary to be ready for the season. That’s all I can ask.”
Japanese managers have traditionally been recognized for being way more hard. Rarely content material to go away issues to their gamers, they have a tendency to nitpick the type of their pitchers and insist issues be performed by way of a time-honored e book.
Asked if he used to be emulating a conversation taste he seen in the United States, Yoshii temporarily attributed his technique to one thing he discovered from his Mets revel in with Valentine.
“I’ll never forget Bobby coming to me once to say that a rehabbing pitcher was about to rejoin the rotation, so how would I feel about pitching out of the bullpen,” Yoshii mentioned. “I said, ‘I’m not comfortable there and prefer the rotation.’ He went with a six-man rotation after that. I was forever appreciative. That’s the kind of openness I strive for here.”
Yoshii used to be 32 on the time and mentioned he had now not but thought to be a long term in training or managing. The openness that he skilled from Valentine, alternatively, has stayed with him for 25 years.
In 2000, the Mets signed Shinjo, an outfielder, making him Major League Baseball’s moment place participant from Japan — the deal used to be finalized not up to two weeks after Seattle signed Ichiro Suzuki. Shinjo credit an not going a part of his Mets revel in with influencing him in his moment season as supervisor of the Fighters.
He spent a part of 2003 toiling at Norfolk, then the Mets’ Class AAA associate. He discovered the stipulations some distance harsher than the minor leagues of Japan, the place groups are extra like a junior varsity squad based totally in the similar town as the highest membership.
“For lunch we smeared peanut butter and jelly over two pieces of bread and called that a meal,” he mentioned in Japanese. “For showering, we got these ragged towels that barely dried us. It made me realize that the guys who actually make it to the big leagues must have such a will to fight by surviving that environment to emerge from it after so long.”
When he discovered that Gosuke Katoh, a participant who had fought his approach via 9 seasons in such stipulations, used to be to be had, Shinjo instructed the Fighters to signal him. He concept that Katoh’s starvation can be a nice motivator for his younger, growing staff.
Katoh used to be born in Japan however raised in the United States, and he used to be drafted by way of the Yankees in the second one spherical in 2013. After signing with Toronto as a minor league unfastened agent in 2022, he after all made it to the majors, showing in 8 video games for the Blue Jays. But he used to be therefore waived and signed with, after all, the Mets, spending the rest of the season with Class AAA Syracuse earlier than becoming a member of the Fighters over the low season.
Shinjo’s Fighters completed closing in Japan’s Pacific League in his managerial debut season closing 12 months and are languishing as soon as once more in 2023. Yoshii’s Marines have been main the Pacific League forward of this week’s video games, Matsui’s Lions have been in 5th and Ishii’s Golden Eagles have been closing.
Takatsu is the one one of the most former Mets who’s managing in Japan’s Central League. Although his Swallows have been in 5th position heading into the week, he has already completed one thing the Mets have now not performed since 1986: He received the league championship in 2021.