Wednesday, April 5, 2023
How Finland’s NATO membership could impact the region

Russian’s invasion of Ukraine helped push Finland into becoming the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reported from Kyiv, Ukraine, on the move. Then, Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, joined CBS News to discuss the impact of NATO’s expansion to the European region.

