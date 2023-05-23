Tuesday, May 23, 2023
type here...
Money

How Bill Gates, other billionaires are tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s cases

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
How Bill Gates, other billionaires are tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s cases


As govt legal professionals get to the bottom of Jeffrey Epstein’s complicated price range and intercourse trafficking ring, officers are coaching their center of attention on other high-wealth people with whom the disgraced financier will have completed industry.

One of probably the most carefully watched cases comes from the U.S. Virgin Islands, the place Epstein maintained a place of abode, because it pursues a lawsuit towards JPMorgan Chase, Epstein’s financial institution of 15 years. The go well with alleges that the establishment profited from holding Epstein on as a shopper and used to be complicit in investment his lengthy historical past of abuse and kid intercourse trafficking.

- Advertisement -



Source link

Previous article
Missouri man arrested for crashing truck, making threats near White House
Next article
Over $10,000 Raised By Small Business For Allen Victims

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks