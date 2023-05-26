Houston’s red-hot restaurateur Ben Berg dishes on his 9 hotly anticipated new concepts

On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” (*9*) founder Ben Berg joins CultureMap meals editor Eric Sandler to talk about his briefly increasing corporate. Currently, Berg manages 8 Houston-area bars and eating places, however this quantity will double by way of the top of 2023.

During the display, Sandler and Berg speak about every of the impending institutions and their distinctive concepts. Berg finds his up to date timeline for every undertaking, which contains:

Annabelle’s , a French-inspired brasserie

, a French-inspired brasserie Benny Chows , a Cantonese-inspired Chinese American eating place

, a Cantonese-inspired Chinese American eating place Buttermilk Baby , a retro-styled soda fountain

, a retro-styled soda fountain Canopy Social , a rooftop bar

, a rooftop bar Dune Road , a New England seafood eating place

, a New England seafood eating place La Table , a superb eating French eating place

, a superb eating French eating place Prime 131 , a are living fireplace steakhouse

, a are living fireplace steakhouse Tavola , a Roman-style Italian eating place

, a Roman-style Italian eating place Turner’s Cut, a sumptuous steakhouse

Sandler inquires in regards to the corporate’s arrangements for such immense expansion. Berg explains that they have got invested in obtaining skilled and gifted team of workers. He additionally remarks on the new introduction of the Berg Hospitality project and values and the way the workforce targets to merge personalities, set a correct technique, and increase infrastructure to reinforce every status quo.

Listeners can listen Berg speak about the more than a few types of eating places he want to open at some point and the only Houston eating place he’s these days frequenting.

Before the interview, Sandler and co-host Linda Salinas quilt the week’s news, together with new possession for Weights + Measures, the growth of New York City-based espresso store and cafe Citizens to Montrose, and Bobby Heugel’s addition of daylight hours espresso provider to Refuge. In their eating place of the week section, Salinas and Sandler supply their preliminary impressions of Ojo de Agua, the Mexico City-based all-day cafe that simply opened in River Oaks District.

Subscribe to "What's Eric Eating" on Apple podcasts, Google Play, or Spotify.