Houston woman no stranger to major sporting events

HOUSTON — Veriel Henry, or ‘Ms. V’ as many name her, is indubitably no stranger to serving to out when a large tournament rolls into the town with a Final Four and a Super Bowl some of the events already on her volunteering resume.

In 2006 my baby girl was in middle school and needed to get some volunteer hours. And a friend told me about Harris County Houston Sports Authority," she stated. "Came down, signed up…my child graduated faculty and I'm nonetheless right here with Harris County Houston Sports Authority volunteering."

During the 2016 Final Four right here in Houston, Ms. V used to be serving to lovers at NRG Stadium to find their manner.

This time round, you can be ready to to find her serving to guests in the midst of the Final Four Fan Fest on the George R. Brown Convention Center. Whatever her task, her project stays the similar.

"We want to make sure that they had a good time," she stated. "And that they left with a just right feeling, like 'we are going to return to Houston the following time they are webhosting a large tournament.'"

Ms. V stated she is aware of volunteers like herself carry out an important carrier for town of Houston at events just like the Final Four. However, she’s fast to indicate, she will get one thing out of it as smartly.

“I just love it. I get my inner satisfaction from volunteering, from giving back,” she stated. “It’s simply one thing I really like to do. I began with my youngsters to display them cash is not the entirety. And you wish to have to do one thing the place you get your self-gratification. You really feel just right.”

That's now not to say her tireless paintings hasn't had every other perks.

“A guy came and he saw all of my volunteer tags hanging up, and I was getting windows done and he said, ‘Oh my goodness. All these are volunteer?’ and I said yes… and he goes, ‘I’m going to give you a big discount!’”