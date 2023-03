Recent adjustments at Houston’s TV news stations has integrated some noteworthy returns and lineup adjustments for weekday and weekend protection.

Here’s an inventory of one of the most up-to-date and notable adjustments in tv news skill.

Anavid Reyes – KPRC 2

Anavid Reyes

KPRC 2 visitors anchor Anavid Reyes lately introduced she can be leaving the station in April.

She defined in a Facebook post she mentioned she had to “take time to focus on family” whilst nonetheless dwelling in Houston.

“It’s definitely not the easiest, but it is the best decision for me in this season of life. It takes a group of talented, creative, servant hearted individuals and strong leaders to produce a high-quality news product, so I feel incredibly proud and blessed to have been part of this team,” she wrote on Facebook.

Her announcement got here in not up to 3 weeks of former KPRC 2 anchor Brandon Walker saying his departure from the station.

Reyes labored as visitors anchor for KPRC2 for just about 3 years, with April marking her 3rd 12 months anniversary on the station.

According to KPRC 2, she held the similar place for 3 years at KVUE in Austin as neatly.

Brandon Walker – KPRC 2

Brandon Walker

KPRC 2 anchor and reporter Brandon Walker announced on his Instagram in February that he determined to depart the station, announcing, “It’s time.”

“I was 27, eager and ready for the challenge to report in such a big city. Little did I know the ride I would take. Thank you for riding with me,” he wrote in his post.

Walker is a New Orleans local who joined the station in 2015, Houston Chronicle columnist Joy Sewing reported. During his time at KPRC he gained regional Emmy awards and the Edward R. Murrow Award. He additionally serves as vp of broadcast for the Houston Association of Black Journalists.

Jose Griñan – Fox 26

Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle

Jose Griñan, returned to his morning anchor function at Fox 26 on Monday, Jan. 30 after being on scientific go away since remaining fall.

“It’s really exciting to be back after being off for such a long time, but when the doctors say you have to rest, you have to rest. And you have to obey the doctor’s orders,” Griñan mentioned on air that day.

The Houston TV veteran joined Fox 26 in 1993 after operating as a journalist in El Paso, Miami and Dallas.

In July 2022, he celebrated his seventieth birthday.

Chauncy Glover – ABC 13

Elizabeth Conley/Staff photographer

Chauncy Glover, 37, returned to his function on ABC 13 as a weekday anchor in past due January after being on scientific go away for 4 months.

The Emmy award-winning journalist labored in TV news in Jacksonville, Fla., for 2 years, then labored in Detroit for 3 years prior to shifting to Houston in 2015.

He based the Chauncy Glover Project, a yearlong mentoring and faculty preparatory program, in 2014.

“A lot of our kids were not even thinking of college when they got accepted into the program. Now, they are headed to college,” Glover mentioned in a 2018 Chronicle interview. “I’ve won awards for my work, but the work I’ve done with these boys is the proudest thing I’ve ever done.”

Courtney Zavala – KPRC 2

Courtesy Photo

Zavala left KPRC 2’s afternoon way of life display, “Houston Life,” according to mikemcguff.com, a website online that covers Houston tv news.

Derrick Shore, who has co-hosted along her since 2017, introduced her departure on-air Jan. 18.

“After 20 years at KPRC and more than five years at ‘Houston Life,’ Courtney Zavala is moving on,” he mentioned. “[January 17] was her last day on our broadcast. Courtney, I have truly never had a partner and a friend just like you.”

Previously, Zavala labored in TV news in Utah and Midland-Odessa. She then turned into a morning anchor and reporter at KPRC 2.

Caroline Collins – Fox 26

Twitter

Tik Tok superstar Caroline Collins joined Fox 26 News in December, doing weekday night news. She joined Jonathan Martin, who anchors Fox 26 news at 5 and 9 p.m.

Collins, who lately has 1.6 million fans on Tik Tok, labored as a morning anchor in Fresno, CA since 2020, and was once a weekend night anchor and multimedia journalist in Youngstown, OH prior to now.

She graduated from Point Park University in Pittsburgh and holds a bachelor’s stage in broadcasting and a grasp’s stage in verbal exchange era.

KPRC staff shuffle

Jerry Baker/Contributor

Marie D. De Jesús, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer

Sofia Ojeda returned to KPRC 2 News Today in Nov. after leaving in June. She returned as weekend news anchor with fellow anchor Owen Conflenti.

Additionally, Lisa Hernandez was once promoted to the noon, midday and 4 p.m. newscasts.

Courtesy

https://www.click2houston.com

Amid the transition, Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin started anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 p.m. because the tv news outlet introduced that anchors Lauren Freeman and Christine Noel had left the station.

Ted Oberg – ABC 13

Gustavo Huerta/Staff photographer

Ted Oberg left the ABC 13 in October after operating there for 21 years. Oberg coated the whole lot from the felony justice device backlog to Hurricane Harvey crisis aid.

He’s additionally well known for catching the new mic second when former Texas governor and power secretary Rick Perry, mentioned “Adios, Mofo” after an interview with Oberg.

Originally from the East Coast, he sought after to transport again to the place he grew up and the place his oldsters nonetheless are living.

He lately works as an investigative reporter at News4 in Washington, D.C.

Oberg introduced his choice all through a 6 p.m. news Thursday, Oct. 20, calling it the “hardest professional choice I have ever made.”

Houston Chronicle columnist Joy Sewing contributed to this file