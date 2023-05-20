Houston police to shut down Bissonnet Track nightly to help reduce prostitution, sexual activity

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has initiated a program that goals to shut down streets that experience skilled a top price of intercourse industry activity. The program started remaining week, and it comes to making an investment time, cash, and manpower to barricade the streets that experience traditionally been related to prostitution.

City Councilmember Edward Pollard said, “Shutting them down after hours, we don’t want to impede business hours. But after hours, we’re shutting those streets down. We’re putting barricades up. We want them to know that type of business is closed.” Pollard represents “District J,” which is house to the phase of Bissonnet Street with a top occurrence of prostitution activity.

The streets might be obstructed nightly after many of the companies have closed, with two roads normally blockaded between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet, Centre Parkway, and Plainfield Street.

This initiative might be funded from the Houston Police Department’s finances and has no set expiration date. Local grocer Lloyd Obi emphasised that consistency is vital, pronouncing, “They do one day or two; they come back again.”

