Monday, May 1, 2023
Houston man charged with the stabbing of 63-year-old roommate

By accuratenewsinfo
Photo of Shaniece Holmes-Brown

Houston Chronicle

A man has been charged with homicide in the stabbing loss of life of his roommate in north Houston.

Douglas Jones, 37, is accused of stabbing Lathan Tero, 63, at an apartment complex Friday afternoon at 13875 Ella Blvd.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies discovered Tero lifeless from more than one stab wounds.

According to authorities, Jones was once dwelling with Tero, and Jones allegedly stabbed him with a knife after the two were given right into a bodily altercation.

Jones was once arrested at 11:10 p.m. Friday. He was once already in prison for allegations of ownership of a managed substance, government stated.

Shaniece Holmes-Brown is a Hearst Fellow operating for the Houston Chronicle.

Shaniece is an alumna of Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, graduating with two bachelor’s levels in mass communications and English. She began her journalism occupation in highschool and has revel in freelancing for native on-line publications and as a reporting intern for the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents Association in Harrisburg.

Her first rotation as a Hearst Fellow was once as a breaking news reporter at the Albany Times Union.

