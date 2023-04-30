Texas Houston man charged with the stabbing of 63-year-old roommate By accuratenewsinfo April 30, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp April 29, 2023 - Advertisement - Breaking news Houston Chronicle - Advertisement - A man has been charged with homicide in the stabbing loss of life of his roommate in north Houston. MORE ON LOCAL: 5 discovered shot ‘execution taste’ in house in San Jacinto County Douglas Jones, 37, is accused of stabbing Lathan Tero, 63, at an apartment complex Friday afternoon at 13875 Ella Blvd. - Advertisement - Harris County Precinct 4 deputies discovered Tero lifeless from more than one stab wounds. MORE ON LOCAL: 1 injured, 4 arrested after capturing over stolen chickens According to authorities, Jones was once dwelling with Tero, and Jones allegedly stabbed him with a knife after the two were given right into a bodily altercation. Jones was once arrested at 11:10 p.m. Friday. He was once already in prison for allegations of ownership of a managed substance, government stated. Tags63yearoldchargedHoustonManRoommatestabbing Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleHeroic firefighter pulls Deputy from fiery patrol car after Sanford crashNext articleGolden Beach Police sergeant hospitalized after pursuit of stolen car leads to bailout, shooting; 2 arrested – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports More articles Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday in Hollywood Bowl concert May 1, 2023 Crime of Week: Man robs Socorro convenience store at gunpoint May 1, 2023 Injuries in Traders Village fire | Houston news May 1, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article First Republic Bank seized by regulators, then sold to JPMorgan Chase May 1, 2023 Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday in Hollywood Bowl concert May 1, 2023 Alibaba’s Jack Ma turns up in Japan as college professor May 1, 2023 Former St Louis Cardinals star and legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies aged 83 May 1, 2023 Florida sheriff looking for boater who used yard as bathroom May 1, 2023