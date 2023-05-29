Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

Horse racing’s oversight authority will hang an emergency summit with Churchill Downs, Kentucky’s racing fee and HISA veterinary groups to study information and research in the wake of 12 horse fatalities the previous month on the house of the Kentuc…

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Horse racing’s oversight authority will hang an emergency summit Tuesday with Churchill Downs, Kentucky’s racing fee and HISA veterinary groups to study information and research in the wake of 12 horse fatalities in the previous month on the house of the Kentucky Derby.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) introduced Monday that it’ll additionally ship monitor superintendent Dennis Moore for a 2d impartial research of the educational and surfaces. HISA equine protection and welfare director Jennifer Durenberger will supply further veterinary experience and oversight of horses at Churchill Downs.

The evaluate will start Wednesday, a HISA free up on Monday said. CEO Lisa Lazarus and monitor protection director Ann McGovern will consult with the monitor to obtain research effects and recommend follow-up.

Seven horses died from coaching or racing accidents at Churchill Downs main as much as the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, together with two at the undercard. Gelding Lost in Limbo and mare Kimberley Dream, each 7-year-olds, had been euthanized after maintaining equivalent leg accidents over the weekend on the monitor.

