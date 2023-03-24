Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured

Four passenger buses and a truck have collided close to a Hong Kong street tunnel and about 70 people have been injured, together with kids
The accident befell after noon close to a tunnel front on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin, a residential house in Kowloon. Some 60 people sustained gentle accidents and round 9 others suffered extra severe accidents, police stated.
It was once unclear what led to the collision.
Scores of firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Several people lay on stretchers and no less than one passenger was once observed being helped out of a car. A window at the aspect of a bus was once shattered.
Some of the injured, together with aged people, have been handled by means of paramedics on the scene. A gaggle of number one faculty scholars was once observed sitting at the street and some of them sustained hand accidents.
