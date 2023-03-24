Hong Kong traffic accident leaves some 70 people injured

Four passenger buses and a truck have collided close to a Hong Kong street tunnel and about 70 people have been injured, together with kids

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG — Four passenger buses and a truck collided close to a Hong Kong street tunnel Friday and about 70 people have been injured, together with kids. Most of the wounds have been minor.

The accident befell after noon close to a tunnel front on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin, a residential house in Kowloon. Some 60 people sustained gentle accidents and round 9 others suffered extra severe accidents, police stated.

It was once unclear what led to the collision.

- Advertisement -

Scores of firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Several people lay on stretchers and no less than one passenger was once observed being helped out of a car. A window at the aspect of a bus was once shattered.

Some of the injured, together with aged people, have been handled by means of paramedics on the scene. A gaggle of number one faculty scholars was once observed sitting at the street and some of them sustained hand accidents.

(*70*)