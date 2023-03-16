Honda recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over seat belts that may not latch

Comment

Honda is recalling nearly a half-million vehicles, together with lots of its best-selling SUV and lightweight car fashions, because of what the corporate says are imaginable problems with the driving force and front-passenger seat belts not latching accurately. In a March 9 report filed to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that used to be posted Wednesday, Honda mentioned that 448,613 vehicles have been suffering from the seat belt drawback. The corporate estimates that 1 p.c of the ones recalled have the seat belt defect.

“The seat belt buckle channel for the driver and front passenger seat belts were manufactured out of specification, causing interference between the buckle channel and the release button,” Honda mentioned in its document. “The buckle channel surface coating may deteriorate over time, and the release button may shrink against the channel at low temperatures, increasing friction.”

The fashions suffering from the recall come with a few of Honda's hottest vehicles, together with the CR-V and Accord, that have been featured on Car and Driver's best-selling cars of 2022. The fashions incorporated within the recall are the CR-V between 2017 and 2020, the Accord between 2018 and 2019, the Accord Hybrid between 2018 and 2019, the Odyssey between 2018 and 2020, the Acura RDX between 2019 and 2020, and the Insight from 2019.

The corporate mentioned within the document that the greater friction could cause a security chance.

“If the seat belt buckle does not latch, the occupant may not be properly restrained, increasing the risk of injury to the occupant,” Honda wrote.

Honda gained greater than 300 guaranty claims associated with the problem between March 22, 2019 and Jan. 16, 2023, however there have been no experiences of accidents or deaths on account of the seat belt drawback as of early March, in line with the corporate.

The Honda recall comes a month after the Japanese carmaker recalled greater than 114,000 Fit and HR-V vehicles because of a subject with the backup digital camera. A February NHTSA report displays that Honda ordered the recall for the ones vehicles with key ignitions for the reason that show would possibly fail in addition up and save you the automobile from appearing the video symbol from the backup digital camera. Honda estimated that 100% of the vehicles probably have the defect.

Other carmakers, reminiscent of Toyota and Chevrolet, lately introduced recalls for a number of causes, from inaccurate tool to lacking or faulty portions.