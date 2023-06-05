Hobbs announces $25 million in grants for border security | Arizona

(The Center Square) – Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on June 2 more than $25 million in border security awards for Yuma, Somerton, Wellton, and the Cocopah Indian Tribe.

The funds will upgrade communications equipment, expand vehicle fleets, and hire additional personnel. They will allow local law enforcement to do their jobs more efficiently.

- Advertisement -

Hobbs made the announcement during a press conference at Somerton City Hall in south Yuma County.

“This funding will allow these cities to invest in meaningful technological support and ensure they have the tools needed to effectively manage the border,” Hobbs said at the news conference.

The funding comes amid increased border crossings in the weeks after President Joe Biden ended Title 42, a COVID-19 pandemic-era rule allowing asylum seekers and others to be turned away at the border.

- Advertisement -

Yuma Chief of Police Thomas Garrity said this grant will deliver professional services to the community.

The City of Somerton thanked Hobbs on Twitter “for helping secure vital funding for our Police Department.”

Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot said the funding would upgrade their current radio system.

- Advertisement -

The Cocopah Indian Tribe posted on its Facebook page, “Of the combined total of $25 million, Cocopah will receive $2.3 million for critical equipment the Cocopah Police Department needs to assist in its Public Safety Mission along the Mexico border.”

Hobbs said she is committed to assisting local law enforcement while ensuring the humane treatment of migrants.

“I made a promise to Arizona that I would put politics aside and bring people together to strategically tackle our state’s biggest issues,” Hobbs said. “This funding reflects that promise.”