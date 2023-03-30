Hillsborough teachers’ union favored pay dispute recommendations.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County faculties lecturers union mentioned they’d a victory in wage negotiations with the district.

This comes after contract talks hit a coarse patch since final July.

The state assigned a different Justice of the Peace to unravel the problem. Today, that Justice of the Peace sided with the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers’ Association.

“While it is understandable that the District needs to be a good steward of public tax money and needs to make wise decisions in that regard; it is equally true that a public school district cannot serve its constituents properly without the dedicated and competent work of its employees,” mentioned Special Magistrate James D. Stokes.

Stokes advisable that the district make the wage adjustment for the 2022-23 yr a routine step building up. Retroactive to July 1, 20-22.

The Justice of the Peace additionally agreed with the union’s request for a $1,000 once a year wage complement for staff with a grasp’s stage; a $2,000 in line with yr wage complement for staff with a consultant stage, and a $3,000 in line with yr wage complement for Employees with a doctorate.