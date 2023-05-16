Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center overcapacity, asks community for help

The Pet Resource Center in Hillsborough County is experiencing serious overcrowding. The present capability for canines is 180, however the middle is lately housing 249 canines, striking the capability at 138%. For cats, the middle has a capability of 236 however is lately housing 380 cats, striking capability at 161%. This implies that the middle is way past its prohibit with regards to housing those animals.

Some of those animals had been residing within the middle for over 100 days, indicating that there’s a scarcity of house within the middle. Workers and volunteers are operating tirelessly to make the animals relaxed, however there may be merely no longer enough space.

Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

The Pet Resource Center wishes the community’s help to handle this crucial factor. People can undertake or foster a canine or cat to create some house within the middle. Volunteering could also be a very powerful, as the middle wishes people who can help in feeding and cleansing the animals and strolling the canines.

Before visiting the refuge, attainable adopters or fosters can evaluation to be had canines and cats on-line. The Pet Resource Center is situated at 440 N. Falkenburg Road and is open from Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m. to five p.m.