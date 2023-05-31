High school rankings report: Dallas ISD has 11 of Texas’ top 100

In the newest rating by way of U.S. News & World Report, a lot of North Texas faculties have made it to the record of the country’s (*100*) faculties. This features a vital quantity of Dallas ISD faculties. In reality, when having a look on the Texas-specific rankings, 4 of the (*100*) 10 are Dallas ISD faculties, and all 4 of those faculties rank within the (*100*) 50 nationally.

The Dallas ISD faculties that experience made it to the (*100*) of the record are:

The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) – No. 1 in Texas, No. 8 nationwide

Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School – No. 2 in Texas, No. 20 nationwide

Science and (*11*) Magnet School (SEM) – No. 3 in Texas, No. 22 nationwide

Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet – No. 6 in Texas, No. 48 nationwide

Trinidad Garza Early College at Mt View – No. 14 in Texas, No. 118 nationwide

School of Health Professions – No. 25 in Texas, No. 141 nationwide

School of Business and Management – No. 31 in Texas, No. 173 nationwide

Booker T. Washington SPVA – No. 36 in Texas, No. 219 nationwide

Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy – No. 47 in Texas, No. 272 nationwide

Highland Park High School – No. 49 in Texas, No. 281 nationwide

The superintendent of Dallas ISD, Stephanie Elizalde, proudly tweeted in regards to the faculties’ accomplishments. She shared, “Folks, I’ve got a tweet storm for the deluge of good news in the latest @USNewsEducation ranking of the best high schools in Texas. Dallas ISD has 38 high schools – 11 of which rank in the top 100 in Texas! In fact, the top 3 in Texas are DISD schools!”

Other (*100*)-performing faculties in North Texas, in keeping with the U.S. News & World Report rating, come with Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy (Grand Prairie), Young Women’s Leadership Academy (Fort Worth), Imagine International Academy of North Texas (McKinney), Uplift Education-North Hills Prep High School (Irving), Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute (Grand Prairie), and Texas Academy of Biomedical (Fort Worth). To take a look at the total record, click on right here.

