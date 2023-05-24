Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Hero of Monterey Park shooting discusses how his life changed after lifesaving actions

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and KTLA is showcasing contributors of the AAPI neighborhood who’ve had certain affects within the Los Angeles house.

One of probably the most notable neighborhood contributors is Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old guy who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooter previous this yr, saving many lives in his circle of relatives’s dance studio.

Tsay gained a telephone name from President Joe Biden and was once stated on the State of the Union Address for his efforts.

Tsay just lately spoke to Kimberly Cheng about how his life has changed since that fateful day months in the past.

