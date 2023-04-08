Hernando County recycling center destroyed in fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning fire on Saturday destroyed the recycling center on the Hernando County Landfill, 14450 Landfill Rd Brooksville, Florida.

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) gained a decision simply earlier than 6 am from an worker who arrived for paintings and noticed the fire.

- Advertisement -

Crews arrived to search out heavy flames and a part of the construction had collapsed.

According to HCFR, there have been no fire hydrants on the facility. However, there have been no accidents reported in the incident.

HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

- Advertisement -

The landfill website online will stay closed till Monday morning as crews proceed to paintings on scorching spots and examine the reason.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is at the scene and might be dealing with the investigation. In addition, the Hernando County Utilities Department is recently running to decide the long run recycling processing plans for the ability.

For additional inquiries on facility operations, folks can touch the Utilities Department.