Henry Ruggs III to plead guilty, faces three to 10 years in prison





Former Las Vegas Raiders huge receiver Henry Ruggs III will plead to blame to two fees stemming from a 2021 automobile crash in Las Vegas that killed a 23-year-old lady and her canine. According to a plea settlement labored out between prosecutors and Ruggs’s protection staff, Ruggs will plead to blame to a prison rate of DUI ensuing in dying and a misdemeanor rely of vehicular manslaughter. He agreed to serve three to 10 years in prison, assuming a pass judgement on accepts the plea settlement.

"This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved," David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, Ruggs's legal professionals, said in a remark they launched following a court docket listening to Tuesday.

Ruggs is anticipated to officially plead to blame at his subsequent court docket look May 10.

Police say Ruggs, then 22, was once using his Corvette Stingray up to 156 mph on a residential side road Nov. 2, 2021, when he crashed into the again of a Toyota RAV4 pushed via Tina Tintor, propelling Tintor’s automobile 571 ft and environment it on hearth. A coroner dominated Tintor and her canine burned to dying. Ruggs were consuming at a TopGolf in Las Vegas in the hours ahead of the crash, and police mentioned his blood alcohol stage was once 0.16, two times the prison prohibit for drivers in Nevada. (Ruggs refused to take a box sobriety check straight away after the crash, and his BAC was once decided after blood was once drawn about two hours later.)

Police additionally discovered a loaded firearm in Ruggs's automobile, main to a misdemeanor rate of possessing a weapon whilst underneath the affect that will probably be dropped underneath the plea settlement.

Ruggs to start with was once charged with 4 felonies and a misdemeanor, however his prison case had moved slowly for the reason that crash, with a initial listening to in the case postponed a large number of occasions. The Metropolitan Police Department didn’t produce a last record at the crash till September, and Ruggs’s protection staff filed a large number of motions to download proof from police and the Clark County Fire Department in an try to turn out firefighters failed to temporarily extinguish the fireplace in Tintor’s automobile.

Ruggs was once launched on $150,000 bond the day after the crash and were underneath area arrest since then. The Raiders, who drafted Ruggs with the twelfth select of the 2020 draft, launched him the day of the crash.

