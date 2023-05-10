Heather Armstrong, mommy blogger known for her website ‘Dooce,’ dies by suicide at 47

(*47*)Heather Armstrong, one of the crucial first bloggers to document the ups and downs of motherhood , has died at the age of 47.

Armstrong, known to her lovers by the title of her website, Dooce.com, died by suicide, in keeping with her spouse, Pete Ashdown.

“Heather B. Hamilton (Armstrong) was a brilliant, funny, compassionate writer who struggled with mental-health and alcoholism. She saved many lives through her authorship on depression, but in the end could not save herself,” Ashdown informed ABC News in a remark. “She was a loving companion and mother who was always open for a new adventure or concert.”

Ashdown endured, “Heather believed that ending her life was wrong, but in the end, her judgment was clouded by alcohol. She was loved and will be deeply missed.”

Ashdown introduced Armstrong’s demise Wednesday with a post on the blogger’s Instagram page.

Heather Armstrong attends the Yahoo News/ABC News White House Correspondents' dinner reception pre-party at the Washington Hilton, April 25, 2015, in Washington.

He informed The Associated Press that he discovered Armstrong Tuesday night time at their Salt Lake City house.

Armstrong began her weblog in 2001, at the appearance of running a blog, and wrote about her lifestyles elevating her two kids, Marlo and Leta.

Armstrong told “Good Morning America” in 2009 that she selected to chronicle “the mundane and boring details of the life we all live.”

She wrote about potty coaching and play dates, but additionally about postpartum despair, friendships and faith.

“I have no problem saying what some people are afraid to say,” Armstrong mentioned. “Like motherhood is really, really difficult. Sometimes it’s really unpleasant and sometimes you turn around and you’re like, ‘What did I do to my life?’ A lot of the women that read my website want to be able to say that and need and are feeling that and want someone to talk to just to work through it.”

Armstrong did not shy clear of writing about her personal severe combat with despair, which she informed “GMA” in 2009 used to be an “ongoing battle” that she’d maintain for her whole lifestyles.

She wrote about her temporary keep in a psychological medical institution for postpartum despair, and credited her weblog target market with serving to her get via that duration of her lifestyles.

“Blogging about it saved my life,” Armstrong mentioned. “I really think that the support I got from all those amazing readers was part of the reason I decided to check into the hospital, and that hospital stay saved my life.”



Armstrong and her first husband, Jon, the daddy of her two kids, break up in 2012, an enjoy she additionally chronicled on her weblog. She started the usage of the ultimate title Hamilton following her divorce.

At the time of her demise, Armstrong lived with Ashdown and her kids, 19-year-old Leta and 13-year-old Marlo, in keeping with the AP.

Armstrong, the writer of 4 books, ultimate revealed a weblog access on Dooce.com on April 6. She wrote at the time about being 18 months sober.

On Instagram, the announcement of Armstrong’s demise used to be met Wednesday by loads of feedback from her longtime readers thanking her for the phrases she had shared.



“Dooce was the first blog I ever read and got hooked on. Watching Leta and then Marlo grow and Heathers journey has been a privilege,” one commenter wrote.

“My heart can’t take this……@dooce was my first intro to masterful blogging. Her words made me want to express myself authentically….no more hiding,” wrote some other commenter.

“I’ve followed Dooce since it’s inception…all of her struggles, her love letters to Leta… Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP @dooce – may you find your peace at long last,” some other commenter mirrored.

If you might be suffering with ideas of suicide or anxious a couple of buddy or liked one, name the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for loose, confidential emotional strengthen 24 hours an afternoon, seven days per week.