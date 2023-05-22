He Freed an Innocent Man From Prison. It Ruined His Life.

Fourteen years later, Mr. Salpeter, leaner and grayer, was once in a Long Island courthouse once more, his face at the back of a blue surgical masks as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was once handcuffed and charged with felonies in reference to a three-year barrage of ominous calls and emails searching for cash from a former consumer: Martin Tankleff.

The Tankleff case had in brief put Mr. Salpeter, a son of Bayside, Queens, at the low rungs of famous person. He was once a visitor on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Dr. Phil” and “Nancy Grace.” He and Mr. Tankleff shaped an investigative company, Fortress Innocence Group, and offered it at a splashy Manhattan news convention. Later got here monetary misery, psychological well being issues, heavy ingesting and claims of impropriety lodged by means of offended purchasers.

Now, accused of threatening to hurt Mr. Tankleff and damage his recognition, Mr. Salpeter was once going through the possibility of years in jail.

Mr. Salpeter, 71, had as soon as stated that, with the exception of for when his youngsters have been born, the day Mr. Tankleff left jail was once the most efficient day of his lifestyles. But by the point of his arraignment in May 2021, he regretted ever having opened Mr. Tankleff’s pressing letter searching for his assist all the ones years in the past.