HCSO Investigating Homicide in Tampa apartment community

Following a taking pictures incident at Palms at Sand Lake residences in Tampa, one individual was once killed and any other one sustained accidents. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office mentioned {that a} 911 caller reported the incident round 7:25 p.m., and there have been a lot of sufferers on the location. One individual with minor accidents was once transported to AdventHealth sanatorium, whilst the second one sufferer later handed on at Tampa General Hospital. The investigation remains to be ongoing, and we suggest you to stick tuned for updates.

