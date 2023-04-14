Hawaii surfer who lost foot in shark attack survived with punches, swearing and a “bear hug”

Hawaii surfer Mike Morita awoke early and deliberate to get a few waves in sooner than going to Easter provider with his spouse.

Morita, 58, headed to his common spot locals name Kewalos, recognized for dependable waves over shallow reef close to the mouth of a harbor no longer some distance from downtown Honolulu at the island of Oahu’s south shore.

“The water was crystal clear,” he stated, noting the way it used to be already shiny at 6:15 a.m.

He used to be mendacity on his abdomen on his board after driving a few waves when he felt a chew on his proper leg.

Mike Morita poses for a photograph from his sanatorium mattress, Wednesday, April 10, 2023, in Honolulu. Morita credit a religion in God for surviving an Easter Sunday shark attack and for final at peace regardless of shedding his proper foot. Kamu Morita / AP



“The sheer strength of it, I knew right away it was a shark,” he stated Wednesday from his sanatorium mattress. “In that critical moment, I went to God.”

He prayed for the shark to loose his leg because the drive intensified and the creature thrashed about.

“I kind of surprised myself that I went straight into prayer,” he recalled.

But he did not pray to stick alive: “The whole time, I never thought I was gonna die.”

“God wanted me to fight, so I started beefing,” he stated, the use of a Hawaii Pidgin time period for preventing. He many times punched and swore on the shark.

His shouts and swearing were given the eye of his fellow Kewalos regulars, who paddled directly towards him with out hesitation.

“The water was red – with my blood,” he stated. “I cannot believe how much courage my friends had.”

His son, Kamu Morita, told Hawaii News Now that he is grateful there have been different surfers in the water and his father guided them on making use of a tourniquet till EMS crews may just arrive.

“All throughout life, he’s been that guy to be coolheaded, calm. and steady and try to guide us through the right things,” Morita stated. “I’m glad he kept his head cool that day or that morning and was able to save his life.”

The buddies later informed Morita the shark dragged him underwater. Morita recollects slipping an arm across the shark — described via his son as a “bear hug.” He reached for its gills.

“As I went by the gills, it let go,” he stated.

State officers stated it used to be reported to be an 8-foot tiger shark.

Morita’s surf pals used their board leashes to make a tourniquet and helped him onto a longboard that carried him again to shore. At one level, he regarded again and noticed simplest bone from ankle to knee on his proper leg. Paramedics later informed him with out the tourniquet, he would have bled to demise, Morita stated.

Doctors amputated Morita’s proper foot, and he used to be scheduled to go through some other surgical operation Thursday.

“My prayer now is they won’t have to amputate above the knee,” he stated.

Morita, who began browsing in the fourth grade, believes he will surf once more. “I’m not good at it, but I love it,” he stated.

It’s a interest he loved on days off from his activity as a United Airlines ramp provider employee.

Morita stated his religion in God, which has grown in contemporary years, has stored him from getting depressed.

“I would be mad at God, mad at the world, mad at the shark,” he stated. “I can honestly say I am at peace. I have no fear of the ocean right now.”

He joked that he must have long gone to New Hope Oahu’s 7 a.m. Sunday church provider as a substitute of making plans to visit the only at 9:15 a.m.

“Unfortunately I never made it to the service,” he stated.

A GoFundMe web page created to hide Morita’s clinical bills had raised greater than $78,000 as of Friday morning.