Hardee Co grandma heads to inpatient program after leaving grandchild in hot car

On Thursday, a pass judgement on in Hardee County, Florida granted Tracey Nix, a former faculty essential in the county, a movement to search inpatient psychological well being remedy for an indefinite period of time in St. Cloud, Florida. The choice used to be made all the way through a listening to in which Nix’s husband spoke about Nix’s loss of conversation relating to an incident in which she forgot their 7-month-old granddaughter Uriel Schock in the again seat of her car in November of 2022. Ney Nix mentioned that he hopes for his spouse to come again to a “normal” way of thinking and get the lend a hand she wishes. Tracey Nix has been charged with irritated manslaughter in Uriel’s loss of life.

Kaila Nix, Uriel’s mom, attended the listening to together with her husband Drew Schock, in tears whilst retaining her husband’s hand. Tracey Nix’s legal professional, Drew Davis, mentioned that his shopper has had problem speaking concerning the incident, making it difficult to get ready for trial.

Last 12 months, Tracey Nix’s 16-month-old grandson, Ezra, died whilst underneath her care. He drowned in a close-by pond. The loss of life used to be deemed an coincidence, and Tracey Nix used to be no longer charged with any crime. Drew Schock, Uriel Schock’s father, has mentioned that he desires justice for his son and that he hopes the criminal gadget is not going to let Tracey Nix off “scot-free.”

The plan is for Tracey Nix to be admitted to The Blackberry Center on April twenty eighth for a 30-day inpatient remedy. The pass judgement on used to be all for Nix’s talent to test herself out at any time, however pre-trial liberate will name the remedy middle on a daily basis to ensure that Nix continues to be there.

The prosecution clarified that “a one-time lapse of judgment would not establish culpable negligence of the caretaker” in circumstances involving the unintended drowning of a baby. However, the prosecutor specified that the 2021 incident, the place Ezra Schock drowned underneath Tracey Nix’s care, used to be “factually distinguished,” and fees had been filed.

The pretrial listening to is about for June twenty second.

After the listening to, Kaila Nix shared that she hugged her mom, whom she hadn’t communicated with since her daughter’s loss of life, to say good-bye. She defined that issues are “too far gone” and that she handled the hug like “goodbye” as a result of she does not know if and when she’s going to ever be close to her mom once more.