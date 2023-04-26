Haines City couple celebrate 80th wedding anniversary

In Haines City, Florida, a couple and their kids printed their secret to a a hit marriage that has lasted for 8 many years. The couple, Vic and Marge Gerard, celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Tuesday with their neighbors and 3 in their six kids in Heartland Estates.

Vic, who’s 101 years outdated, and Marge, who’s 98 years outdated, recounted their reviews in combination in existence. “We had a beautiful existence in combination,” Marge said. “One yr when he used to be in a foreign country in World World 2, each day, each day we were given one, two, or 3 letters. So, we survived it, thank goodness.” The Gerards were blessed with six kids and 13 grandchildren.

The couple’s two daughters shared that Vic and Marge precious a easy existence and having selected the correct spouse used to be the name of the game to the longevity in their marriage. “Being lucky, being honest, and taking care of each other,” Vic added.

For 22 years, the couple has been dwelling in Heartland Estates, the place the citizens collected to proportion cake, ice cream, and punch with them. “We’re more than happy,” Marge continued. “We have at all times been there for each and every different. We did the whole thing in combination. We performed golfing in combination. We danced in combination. We performed playing cards in combination. And we watch TV in combination.” Even elevating their kids used to be a joint effort, as Vic proudly declared.