Haines City Accelerator grows small businesses that revitalize downtown

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City is whisking up new techniques to assist native businesses open and thrive. They’re even providing to assist pay the hire for the ones new businesses with grant techniques.

It is an effort to construct a success businesses that revitalize retail districts.

Whisk the Sweet Bakeshop in historical downtown Haines City is instantly changing into an area favourite.

“You have a sweet tooth and you want to go out and eat something. This is the spot to come and everything is done by scratch,” mentioned Sylvia Alicea, Owner of Whisk the Sweet Bakeshop.

Owner Sylvia Alicea’s hobby for baking began a number of years in the past.

“I had my son, then I started baking, doing his birthday cakes. Then everybody was requesting it because I had an art for it,” mentioned Alicea.

Alicea and her husband took a bounce of religion once they opened Whisk the Sweet Bakeshop remaining 12 months.

“It’s not easy. It’s a lot of hours,” she mentioned.

The new entrepreneur mentioned the Haines City Accelerator program has been an incredible assist with growing her industry.

“When someone comes into our accelerator, they’re coming in knowing everything about their business and maybe nothing about finance. It’s our job to put the right mentor with them,” mentioned Jane Waters Murphy, Haines City CRA Manager.

The Haines City Accelerator supplies mentorship, training, and networking alternatives to new industry house owners or businesses taking a look to develop.

“The end game for the CRA and the accelerator is a successful sustainable business in Haines City,” Murphy mentioned.

The small industry construction middle used to be created as an financial redevelopment instrument, to inspire new businesses to arrange store in Haines City’s distressed retail districts.

“We are targeting specific businesses for our historic downtown because we are revitalizing that area. So as we begin to look for companies that are art, technology, or restaurants, we want to be able to give them grants that incentivize them come and stay and work in our community,” mentioned Murphy.

The CRA is offering hire subsidy grants for brand spanking new businesses. Joining the Haines City Accelerator is so simple as an software. For extra information, please touch Jane Waters Murphy at 863-421-5572.